Dettagli evento:

mag 26 2018

English tour on Conero: vietato parlare Italiano (South Side)

Trekking, Storia, Natura e Cultura

Letture: 20 - Escursioni a Sirolo - AN

dove: Sirolo
data: sabato 26 maggio 2018, dalle 09:00 alle 12:00
info sul luogo: L'evento si svolge all'aperto

Organizzazione: Ivonne Raffaeli Guida Naturalistica
Referente: Ivonne Raffaeli
English tour on Conero: vietato parlare Italiano (South Side)
Descrizione evento: in collaborazione con WALL STREET ANCONA proponiamo un giro del Conero interamente in lingua Inglese (VIETATO PARLARE ITALIANO).

Vuoi esercitare il tuo Inglese? Per imparare una lingua l'esperienza diretta è fondamentale, spesso non si ha modo di andare ad esercitarla nei paesi di lingua Inglese e allora perchè non provare un'escursione in lingua Inglese con Guida Naturalistica insegnate TESOL (Teaching English Speaker Other Languages)?

Nature-Culture and ENGLISH
A 3 hours trekking through evergreen forests typical of the "Mediterranean Bush" and stunning views on the cliffs.

The Conero is a mountain of 572 meters, which is locatedat the centre of the Adriatic coast.
Here you will find 6000 hectares ofprotected area containing a full 1/3 of the florist heritage of the Marche region.

Conero has been inhabited since the Paleolithic (Stone Age - 2 million years ago to 10, 000 years ago). For sailors and localtribes it's orientation as a peninsula was strategically important. The area and its surrounding land are seen from both the sea or from the ground. Greeks, Romans and Piceni walked on Conero.

A mixture of Nature & Culture.

INFO & BOOKING:
3278576083 (what's app orsms)
raffaelivonne@gmail.com

What to take with you:
hiking shoes, jacket, hat, water, lunch-box, chocolate, dried fruit and raining jacket. We recommend trekking-sticks, binoculars and camera.

10 Euro per person

Casi di Annullamento Escursione:
1. in caso di temporali o condizioni meteo considerate avverse (es. forti venti o temporali), o comunque condizioni che potrebbero costituire un pericolo per i partecipanti.
2. in caso de non raggiungimento del numero minimo di partecipanti.

https://www.facebook.com/events/161616674546286/
