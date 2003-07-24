Descrizione evento: in collaborazione con WALL STREET ANCONA proponiamo un giro del Conero interamente in lingua Inglese (VIETATO PARLARE ITALIANO).



Vuoi esercitare il tuo Inglese? Per imparare una lingua l'esperienza diretta è fondamentale, spesso non si ha modo di andare ad esercitarla nei paesi di lingua Inglese e allora perchè non provare un'escursione in lingua Inglese con Guida Naturalistica insegnate TESOL (Teaching English Speaker Other Languages)?



Nature-Culture and ENGLISH

A 3 hours trekking through evergreen forests typical of the "Mediterranean Bush" and stunning views on the cliffs.



The Conero is a mountain of 572 meters, which is locatedat the centre of the Adriatic coast.

Here you will find 6000 hectares ofprotected area containing a full 1/3 of the florist heritage of the Marche region.



Conero has been inhabited since the Paleolithic (Stone Age - 2 million years ago to 10, 000 years ago). For sailors and localtribes it's orientation as a peninsula was strategically important. The area and its surrounding land are seen from both the sea or from the ground. Greeks, Romans and Piceni walked on Conero.



A mixture of Nature & Culture.



INFO & BOOKING:

3278576083 (what's app orsms)

raffaelivonne@gmail.com



What to take with you:

hiking shoes, jacket, hat, water, lunch-box, chocolate, dried fruit and raining jacket. We recommend trekking-sticks, binoculars and camera.



10 Euro per person



Casi di Annullamento Escursione:

1. in caso di temporali o condizioni meteo considerate avverse (es. forti venti o temporali), o comunque condizioni che potrebbero costituire un pericolo per i partecipanti.

2. in caso de non raggiungimento del numero minimo di partecipanti.



https://www.facebook.com/events/161616674546286/