Descrizione evento: ???? Tracce di Ottocento - 9-10 agosto 2019 Nel fantastico borgo ottocentesco di Castelfidardo il 9-10 agosto andrà in scena la 5°Edizione di Castelfidardo fine '800. Per due intere giornate si viene guidati in un curioso e intrigante viaggio nella storia, legato agli anni post risorgimentali che hanno fortemente caratterizzato Castelfidardo, grazie all’arrivo dell’acqua potabile nel 1886 e alla felice intuizione di Paolo Soprani che sviluppava la costruzione degli organetti e poneva le basi per l’industria della fisarmonica. Oltre 500 figuranti in costume storico: abili artigiani che si adoperano con i vecchi utensili nella costruzione dei primi modelli di organetti, si mescolano insieme ai boscaioli, alle lavandaie, ai contadini, alle ricamatrici, ai popolani e ai nobili che si muovono lungo i vicoli e nelle piazze brulicanti di vita. Il visitatore verrà colto di sorpresa trovandosi faccia a faccia con personaggi del calibro di Silvio Pellico e la Marchesa di Barolo i quali furono realmente di passaggio a Castelfidardo, così come potrà trovarsi colto dagli agguati a tradimento dei briganti della Lega di Bicicchia. ? Come ogni anno le NOVITA' saranno moltissime ? Un CORTEO STORICO animato con musica Ottocentesca come non avete mai visto e sentito, SCENOGRAFIE UNICHE che caratterizzeranno il Borgo Cascine e gli ALLESTIMENTI dei quartieri ma non solo....GARA di ORGANETTO, CONCORSO FOTOGRAFICO, SFILATE di Nobili e Popolani ed oltre 32 EVENTI in soli due giorni ad ingresso gratuito. ?? Da quest'anno sarà possibile apprezzare ancora di più la Storia di Castelfidardo. Tracce di Ottocento organizzerà Tour gratuiti con la guida alla scoperta dei segreti della Rievocazione per tutti i turisti della Riviera del Conero e zone limitrofe e per tutti i curiosi di conoscere il nostro patrimonio artistico-culturale. Info e prenotazioni nel programma dettagliato. ???????????????????????????? Più di 1000 persone coinvolte e tutta l'intera cittadinanza aspettano con ansia la RIEVOCAZIONE STORICA più attesa delle MARCHE ??????? E tu cosa aspetti ad immergerti nella magica atmosfera dell'800 ??? PROGRAMMA DETTAGLIATO disponibile in lingua inglese ???????? e tedesca ????????. ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? PROGRAMMA "Castelfidardo fine '800" ???????? 9 AGOSTO 2019 ?Dalle ore 18,00: Per le vie del paese e nelle piazze apertura degli allestimenti storici, musica di strada, spettacoli,animazione e giochi popolari per adulti e bambini. ?Dalle ore 18.30 Piazza della Repubblica: Gara di Organetto. ?Dalle ore 19.00 Centro storico e Porta Marina: Sapori storici, apertura dei punti di ristoro, cena nelle osterie e mega tavolata del batte. ?Ore 19,00 Giardini Mordini: Racconti in Giardino con l’autore Francesco Trombetta: “La serva di tutti: detti memorabili delle donne marchigiane”. ?Ore 20.45 Piazza della Repubblica: Benedizione delle 8 squadre del Palio, sorteggio e ordine di partenza. ?Ore 20.45 Porta Marina: “Volo notturno dei rapaci” di Gianluigi Mandolesi.Ore ?21.30 Porta Marina: PALIO DELL’ACQUA, a seguire, in Piazza della Repubblica, proclamazione del quartiere vincitore, consegna dello stendardo e premiazione degli atleti. ?Ore 23.00 Porta Marina: Concerto del gruppo musicale “LA FOLKANTINA”. 10 AGOSTO 2019 ?Dalle ore 17,30: Per le vie del paese e nelle piazze apertura degli allestimenti storici, musica di strada, spettacoli, animazione e giochi popolari per adulti e bambini. ?Ore 17.30 Piazza della Repubblica: “In volo con i rapaci” di Gianluigi Mandolesi: spettacolo didattico di volo. A seguire: “Ricordando l’ornitologo Luigi Paolucci” di Roberto Menghini. ?Ore 18.30 Piazza della Repubblica: PALIO DEI PICCOLI Giochi bagnati con premi per tutti. ?Ore 19.00 Giardini Mordini: Racconti in Giardino con l’autore Paolo Capitini: “L’Unità d’Italia come non l’avete mai sentita”, Storie e aneddoti sul periodo risorgimentale. ?Dalle ore 19.00 Centro storico e Porta Marina: Sapori storici, apertura dei punti di ristoro, cena nelle osterie e mega tavolata del batte. ?Ore 21.30 Piazza Trento e Trieste: Partenza del Corteo Storico che si snoda per le vie del centro, passaggio a: Porta Marina, sotto gli archi di fiori nel Borgo Cascine e arrivo in Piazza della Repubblica. ?Ore 23.00 Porta Marina: Concerto del gruppo musicale “OBELISCO NERO”. INOLTRE: BUS NAVETTA GRATUITO IN CITTA’ – MOSTRA PERSONALE DI GIORGIO TOCCACELI – VISITA GUIDATA ALLE GROTTE DI SANT’ANNA – MUSICA E BALLI FOLK - FREE WALKING TOUR visita guidata gratuita i segreti della rievocazione storica e di Castelfidardo info e prenotazioni +39 3891644545 – CREAZIONI FIORI DI CARTA – ARTIGIANI DELLA FISARMONICA – BICICLO OTTOCENTESCO – PUNTI DI RISTORO A TEMA ‘800. PROGRAMMA INIZIATIVE QUARTIERI 9 – 10 AGOSTO 2019 TERZIERI: Venerdì e Sabato: “Duo al pianoforte: musica in salotto, arie d’opera e musica ottocentesca”.Venerdì dalle ore 18.30: “Stracciando si impara”: laboratorio di bambole - giochi con gli stracci.Venerdì e Sabato dalle ore 19.00 alle 19.30: Visita guidata al Salone degli Stemmi.Venerdì e Sabato ore 19.00: “I rimedi della nonna: erbe officinali, creme ed oli essenziali”. a cura della dott.ssa Daniela Cesaroni. SANT’AGOSTINOVenerdì e Sabato: Scena popolare “Stima della dote”. Giochi popolari per piccoli e grandi con il maniscalco. Sgranatura pannocchie nell’ara.Laboratorio di tagliatelle. FORNACIVenerdì e Sabato: Michele Alessandrini organetto e Gianni Rosciani fisarmonica allietano le serate.venerdì ore 20.00: Paolo Camilletti in “Racconti Castellani”.Sabato ore 18.30 e 20.30: Sceneggiata “Il Triangolo amoroso”, tra l’operaio della fornace, Maria la Cantiniera e la lavandaia. Narratori: Silvano e Lorenzo del “Duo Acefalo”. SAN ROCCHETTOVenerdì e Sabato: Artigiani all’opera, fabbro, cestaio, lavandaie, sartericamatrici, massaie, coronaie, acquafrescaio, stampa su tela, colletteria postale. Percorso attraverso il primo insediamento di Castelfidardo e gli antichi mestieri di fine ‘800. ACQUAVIVA:Venerdì e Sabato: Lavorazione e riparazione reti per la pesca: tramai, burchi e bilance.Arrotino che affila lame e coltelli. Macinatura dei cereali, sgranatura pannocchie e cerali. Attività del mulino. CERRETANO Venerdì e Sabato: Dimostrazioni sulla tessitura a telaio. Laboratori trecce di cipolla e aglio. Trasformazione di maggiorana e timo.Sabato: dalle ore 17.00 scenetta sulla vita di campagna con esibizione del duo: “Come Casca Coje” di Giammario Giobbi. FIGURETTA:Venerdì e Sabato: “Antica scrittura amanuense”.Venerdì ore 19.00: Dimostrazione della preparazione del formaggio.Sabato ore 19.00: Battitura del grano. CROCETTE: Dalle ore 18.00 alle ore 20.00: “I Folkorati” ed altri musicisti animeranno la festa con canti e balli.“In volo con i rapaci” di Gianluigi Mandolesi. Venerdì ore 19.30: “Flora Marchigiana”: erbe spontanee della Selva di Castelfidardo.Sabato ore 19.30: “Il Canto degli Uccelli”: ricordo del prof. Luigi Paolucci di Roberto Menghini. HISTORICAL REENACTMENT: TRACES OF THE END 19TH CENTURY “CASTELFIDARDO FINE‘800” PROGRAMME "Castelfidardo fine '800" ???????? 9° August 2019 ?6 pm: Walking through the streets and squares of the city you can admire end enjoy the historical stands, street artists, the events and popular games both for adults and children. ?6.30 pm Piazza della Repubblica: Accordion competition. ?7 pm Centro storico e Porta Marina: Sapori storici, apertura dei punti di ristoro, cena nelle osterie e mega tavolata del batte. ?7 pm Giardini Mordini: The author Francesco Trombetta speaks about his work: “The maidservant of the population: the unforgettable sayings of the local women”. ?8.45 pm Piazza della Repubblica: Blessing of the 8 teams of the competition, drawing of the teams andstarting order. ?8.45 pm Porta Marina: “Night flight of the birds of prey” by Gianluigi Mandolesi. ?9.30 pm Porta Marina: The water competition takes place follone by the announcement of the inning team, the consignment of the banner and the announcement of the winners in Piazza della Repubblica. ?11 pm Porta Marina: Concert by the group “LA FOLKANTINA”. 10th August 2019 ?5.30 pm: Walking through the streets and squares of the city you can admire end enjoy the historical stands, street artists, the events and popular games both for adults and children. ?5.30 pm Piazza della Repubblica: ““Night flight of the birds of prey” by Gianluigi Mandolesi : spettacolo educational flight. It is then follone by “Remind of theornithologist Luigi Paolucci” by Roberto Menghini. ?6.30 pm Piazza della Repubblica:Competion for the youngest : Games with water and prizes for everyone. ?7 pm Giardini Mordini: The author Paolo Capitini speaks about his work: “The unification of Italy as it was never told”, Stories and anecdotes about the Reinassance. ? 7 pm City centre and Porta Marina: HIstorical tastes, opening of points of comforts, dinner in taverns the famous “tavolata del batte” (in the 19th century the population used to harvest wheat then eat all together to celebrate the moment). ?9.30 pm Piazza Trento e Trieste: The Parade starts in the city centre through the main streets, precisely through Porta Marina under the flowered arches in Borgo Cascine and finally the arrival in Piazza della Repubblica. ?11 pm Porta Marina: Concert by the group “OBELISCO NERO”. Other available services are: free shuttle to and from the cuty – Personal show by GIORGIO TOCCACELI – guided tour in the GROTTE DI SANT’ANNA – Music and folk dances - FREE WALKING TOUR , a free guided tour about the historical reenactment and Castelfidardo (for information and booking please contact us +39 3891644545 )– creation of paper flowers – Accordion artisans – bucicle of the 19 th century – 19 th century-style points of comfort. PROGRAMME FOR DISTRICTS 9th – 10th August 2019 ?TERZIERI:Friday and Saturday: “Piano duet: saloon mucis, opera arias and 19th century music”.Friday 6.30 pm: “Tear it up to learn”: dolls laboratory – cloth game. Friday and Saturday 7-7.30 pm: Guided tour in the Banners Saloon. Friday and Saturday 7 pm: “The grandmother’s wise advice: medicinal herbs, lotions and essential oils”. by doctor Daniela Cesaroni ?SANT’AGOSTINO:Friday and Saturday: Popular scene “How to estimate the heritage”. Popular games for the youngest and adult participants with the blacksmith. Shelling cobs in the altar.Home-made tagliatelle laboratory. ?FORNACI Friday and Saturday: Michele Alessandrini plays and Gianni Rosciani play the accordion and brighten our evenings.Friday 8 pm: Paolo Camilletti speaks about “Racconti Castellani”.Saturday 6.30 - 8.30 pm: Show “The love triangle”, among the furnace worker, Maria the cellarwoman and the laundress. Speaker: Silvano and Lorenzo of the“Acefalo duet”. ?SAN ROCCHETTO:Friday and Saturday: Artisans, blacksmiths, basket makers, laundress, dressmakers, embroiderers, housewives, crown makers, fresh-water seller, cloth printing, post delivery. The path follows the first settlement of Castelfidardo and the ancient professions of the 19 th century. ?ACQUAVIVA:Friday and Saturday: Creation and repair of fishing nets: textures makes, barges and scales.Knife- grinder who grinds knives and blades. Punding of the grains, Shelling cobs and cereals. Watermill activities. ?CERRETANO Friday and Saturday: Processo f frame weaving. Laboratories for braifing onions and garlic. How to process martora and thyme.Saturday: 5 pm show about the countryside life thanks to the duet “Come Casca Coje” by Giammario Giobbi. ?FIGURETTA Friday and Saturday: “Ancient HAndwriting”.Friday 7 pm: Show of how to process cheese.Saturday 7 pm: Threashing wheat. ?CROCETTE 6 to 8 pm: “I Folkorati” and other musicians will brighten our evening with songs and dances.“Night flight of the birds of play” by Gianluigi Mandolesi. Friday 7.30 pm: “Flora Marchigiana”: spontanous herbs of the Selva di Castelfidardo.Saturday 7.30 pm: “Il Canto degli Uccelli”: Recalling Professor Luigi Paolucci by Roberto Menghini. HISTORISCHER ZURUECKRUFEN: SPUREN DES 19. HARHUNDERTS “CASTELFIDARDO ENDE 19. JAHRHUNDERTS” PROGRAMM ???????? 9. August 2019 ?18 Uhr: Den Straßen und den Plätzen entlang können die Gäste historische Stands,Straßenkünstler, Aufführungen und Volksspiele für Kinder und Erwachsene bewundern und schätzen. ?18.30 Uhr Piazza della Repubblica: Wettbewerbs des Akkordeons. ?19 Uhr Stadtzentrum und Porta Marina: Historische Geaschmäcke, Öffnung der Rastplätze, Abendessen bei Gaststätten und die berühmte “tavolata del batte” (während des 19. Jahrhundertswurde das Getride geerntet und vom Volk allgemein gegessen um die Gelegenheit zu feiern). ?19 Uhr Giardini Mordini: Der Schriftsteller Francesco Trombetta erzäht von seinem Werk “La serva di tutti: detti memorabili delle donne marchigiane” ( “DIe Deinstmädchen für alle: Denkwürdigen Redearten die heimischen Frauen” ). ?20.45 Uhr Piazza della Repubblica: Segnung der 8 Teams des Wettbewerbs, Auslosung und Definierung der STadtordnung. ?20.45 Uhr Porta Marina: “Nachtflug der Raubvögel” von Gianluigi Mandolesi. ?21.30 Uhr Porta Marina: Wasserwettbewerb und dann wird der Gewinner in Piazza della Repubblica erklärt, das Banner abgegeben sowie die Auszeichnung der Gewinner stattfinden .?23 Uhr Porta Marina: Konzert der Gruppe “LA FOLKANTINA”. 10. August 2019 ?17.30 Uhr: Den Straßen und den Plätzen entlang können die Gäste historische Stands, Straßenkünstler, Aufführungen und Volksspiele für Kinder und Erwachsene bewundern und schätzen. ?17.30 Uhr Piazza della Repubblica: “Nachtflug der Raubvögel” von Gianluigi Mandolesi: didaktischer Glugaufführung. Erst danach Roberto Meneghini erzählt von seinem Werk“Ricordando l’ornitologo Luigi Paolucci” ( “Erinnerung an Luigi Paolucci, der Ornithologe” ). ?18.30 Uhr Piazza della Repubblica: “Wettbewerb der Jüngsten”: Spiele im Wasser mit Auszeichungen für alle. ?19 Uhr Giardini Mordini: Der Schriftsteller Paolo Capitini erzählt von seinem Werk “L’Unità d’Italia come non l’avete mai sentita” ( “Die Vereinigung Italiens wie Sie nie gehört haben”) mit Geschichten und Anekdoten über die Wiedererstehung. ?19 UHr Stadtzentrum und Porta Marina: Historische Geaschmäcke, Öffnung der Rastplätze, Abendessen bei Gaststätten und ei berühmte “tavolata del batte” (während des 19. Jahrhunderts wurde das Getride geerntet und vom Volk allgemein gegessen um die Gelegenheit zu feiern). ?21.30 uhr Piazza Trento e Trieste: Ausgang ders Wettbewerberzugs vom Stadtzentrum durch die Straßen des Zentrums und Porta Marina, unter den Bogen mit Blümen in Borgo Cascine und Eintreffen in Piazza della Repubblica. ?23 Uhr Porta Marina: Konzert der Gruppe “OBELISCO NERO”. Andere Diensleistungen, über die Sie verfügen können, sind: konstenlose Pendelfahrzeuge; persönliche Ausführung von Giorgio Toccaceli; Geführte Besichtigung der Höhle Grotte di Sant’Anna; Free Walking Tour, eine geführte Besichtigung der historischen Geheimnisse vonCastelfidardo (für Buchungen und weitere Informationen rufen Sie +39 3891644545 an) ; Schaffung von Papierblumen; Handwerker der Akkordeon; Fahrrad des 19. Jahrhunderts; Rastplätze des 19. Jahrhunderts. HISTORISCHER ZURUECKRUFEN: SPUREN DES 19. HARHUNDERTS “CASTELFIDARDO ENDE 19. JAHRHUNDERTS” PROGRAMM 9. BIS 10. AUGUST 2019 ?TERZIERI:Freitag und Samstag: “Duo am Piano: Musik für Events, Lieder und Musik des 19. Jahrhunderts”.Freitag 18.30 Uhr: “Zerreißen um zu Lernen”: Labor für Puppen und Spiele mit Lappen.Freitag und Samstag 19-19.30 Uhr: Geführte Besichtigung der Halle der Wappen . Freitag und Samstag 19 Uhr: “Die Gegenmittel der Großmutter: Klee, Salben und ätherische Öle”. von Doktor Daniela Cesaroni. ?SANT’AGOSTINO Freitag und Samstag: Volksaufführung “Stima della dote” (“Schätzung des Aussteuers”). Volksspiele für Kinder und Erwachsene mit einem Hufschmid. Ernte der Maiskolben im Altar.Labor für Tagliatelle. ?FORNACI Freitag und Samstag: Michele Alessandrini und Gianni Rosciani spielen den Akkordeon um diese Events zu erfreuen.Freitag 8 Uhr Abend: Paolo Camilletti erzählt von seinem Werk“Racconti Castellani” (“Erzählung im Schloss”).Samstag 18.30-20.30 Uhr: Aufführung “Il Triangolo amoroso” (“Das Liebetrio”), zwischen den Werker des Brennofens, Maria die Weinhändlerin und die waschfrau. Erzähler: Silvano und Lorenzo vom “Duo Acefalo”. ?SAN ROCCHETTO Freitag und Samstag: Vorführung des Handwerks, Schlosser, Korbmacher, Waschfrau, Schneiderin und Stickerin, Hausfrau, Kranzmacher, Frischwasserverteiler, Leinwanddruck, Abgabe der Schreiben. Es ist ein Weg ducrh den ersten Ansiedlungen von Castelfidardo sowie durch die alten Berufe Ende des 19. Jahrhunderts. ?ACQUAVIVA Freitag und Samstag: Bearbeitung und Reparierung der Fischereinetze: Spiegelnetze, Klemennetze und Waagen.Scherenschleifer, um Scheren zu schleifen. Das Mahlen des Getreide, die Ernte des Getraide und des Maiskolben. Tätigkeiten in der Mühle. ?CERRETANO Freitag und Samstag: Vorführung des Gestellwebens. Labor für Knoblaub- und Zwiebelbund. Verarbeitung von Majoran und Thymian.Samstag 17 Uhr: Aufführung über das Leben im Land mit dem Duo “Come Casca Coje” von Giammario Giobbi. ?FIGURETTA Freitag und Samstag: “Die Alte Handschrift”.Freitag 19 Uhr: Vorführung der Käsebereitstellung. Freitag 19 Uhr: Ernte des Weizens. ?CROCETTE 18-20 Uhr: “I Folkorati” und andere Musiker werden dieser Feier mit Tanzen- und Singentätigkeiten erfreuen.“Nachtzug mit Raubvögel” von Gianluigi Mandolesi. Freitag 19.30 Uhr: “Flora Marchigiana”: Kleen der Selva di Castelfidardo.Samstag 19.30 Uhr: “Il Canto degli Uccelli” (“Das Gesang der Vögel”): an Professor Luigi Paolucci seitens Roberto Menghini.