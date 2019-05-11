Descrizione evento: In collaborazione con Traversata DEL CONERO proponiamo un trekking guidato interamente in lingua Inglese: VIETATO PARLARE ITALIANO!!



"The Fiastra 'Red Blades" have a universal value and possess all the features to become World Heritage. Their beauty is such that they can undoubtedly be identified by the Unesco good that belongs to every man in this world."

Lidio Rocchi



INFO & BOOKING:

0712900376

3356871945 (WhatsApp only)

info@wallstreetancona.it



What to take with you:

hiking shoes, jacket, hat, water, lunch-box, chocolate, dried fruit and raining jacket. We recommend trekking-sticks, binoculars and camera.



15 Euros per person

meeting point in Ancona at DECATHLON 8.30 AM

Belvedere Ruffella at 10 am



Per tutti i non studenti Wall Street English che parteciperanno in omaggio un mese di corso gratuito.