Dettagli evento:

mag 11 2019

Lame Rosse English Tour

English Tour

Letture: 12 - Escursioni a Fiastra - MC

dove: Lago di Fiastra
data: sabato 11 maggio 2019, dalle 10:00 alle 14:00
intrattenimenti:
info sul luogo:

Qui trovi maggiori informazioni su questo evento
Organizzazione: Non definito
Referente: Ivonne Raffaeli
E-mail: Contatta il referente
Telefono:

Descrizione evento: In collaborazione con Traversata DEL CONERO proponiamo un trekking guidato interamente in lingua Inglese: VIETATO PARLARE ITALIANO!!

"The Fiastra 'Red Blades" have a universal value and possess all the features to become World Heritage. Their beauty is such that they can undoubtedly be identified by the Unesco good that belongs to every man in this world."
Lidio Rocchi

INFO & BOOKING:
0712900376
3356871945 (WhatsApp only)
info@wallstreetancona.it

What to take with you:
hiking shoes, jacket, hat, water, lunch-box, chocolate, dried fruit and raining jacket. We recommend trekking-sticks, binoculars and camera.

15 Euros per person
meeting point in Ancona at DECATHLON 8.30 AM
Belvedere Ruffella at 10 am

__________
Per tutti i non studenti Wall Street English che parteciperanno in omaggio un mese di corso gratuito.
